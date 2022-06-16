AMBER Alert issued for missing 13-year-old from far North Texas

Police said they are searching for Kionna Braxton, 13.

HONEY GROVE, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing teen who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

The Honey Grove Police Department said they are searching for Kionna Braxton, 13.

Braxton is 4 feet 11 inches tall and is 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blondish/brown braids, orange and white cheerleading outfit, blue/orange/red Croc footwear.

Braxton was last seen around 1:40 p.m. on June 14 in the 1000 block of Elm Street in Honey Grove, Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Honey Grove Police Department at 903-378-2222.