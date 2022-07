SAN ANTONIO – You can beat the heat with a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on Monday.

Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app and you’ll get a free small Slurpee when you scan your app at checkout.

“It’s an annual tradition for us to say ‘thanks’ because we’re nothing without our customers,” 7-Eleven officials said in a press release.

Visit any 7-Eleven, Stripes or Speedway store on Monday, July 11, to redeem the offer.