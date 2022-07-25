JJ Watt covers cost of funeral after fan attempts to sell merch following grandfather’s death

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

SAN ANTONIO – Scrolling through social media, Arizona Cardinals defensive end and former Houston Texans star JJ Watt noticed a fan trying to make some extra cash for her grandfather’s funeral by selling his Texans merch.

The NFL player told the fan not to sell her shoes and jersey, offering to pay for the costs.

On Wednesday, Jennifer Simpson tweeted that she was selling a pair of JJ Watt Women’s Edition Reebok Shoes along with a Watt Women’s Texans Jersey as she worked to raise money for her grandfather’s funeral.

Less than 30 minutes later, the teacher and Texans fans received a response from Watt.

Watt apologized to the fan for her loss in a tweet and said, “We’ll help with the funeral.”

Simpson thanked Watt, saying, “I freaking love you man. It’s been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death.”

The NFL player’s kindness soon took over the internet as his gesture went viral. As of Monday, July 25, the tweet has reached more than 245,000 likes and over 16,000 retweets.

Fans filled the comment section of his tweet, praising Watt for his kindness and saying he was a person that has always cared for his community.