Dallas woman records video of her flooded apartment, floating MacBook during heavy rains

DALLAS – The Dallas area is experiencing flash flooding and one woman documented what she woke up to on Monday morning.

“I don’t know should I call 9-1-1? What do I do,” asks Dallas resident Brittany Taylor after waking up to find her apartment flooded.

She shared a video of the incident, which can be seen in the media player above.

In the video, Taylor — who moved into the apartment two days ago — shows the scene and says she’s “freaking out.”

“My apartment is literally flooding. I just woke up,” Taylor says in the video.

She looks around her apartment pointing out a chair she says was too heavy to lift out of the floodwater and a box of childhood keepsakes that’s half submerged.

“Oh good you guys, look — MacBooks can float.”

Taylor’s video ends with her leaving the building through a flooded hallway.

The Dallas Morning News reported that emergency crews in the area had responded to hundreds of water-related emergencies but that no deaths have been reported.

Flash flood warnings are in effect in several counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The flash flooding hitting the Dallas area follows weeks of drought, which have also wreaked havoc on many parts of Texas, including San Antonio.

The most recent weather forecast from KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne gives hope for some rain chances in the San Antonio area in the coming week.

“Not everyone will get heavy rain, but we’ll need to watch for the threat for flooding in isolated spots,” Horne said.