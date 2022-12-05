SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in fatal hit-and-run of Army veteran

According to police, Army veteran William Rogers III was wearing a reflective vest and was walking along East Evans Road when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for fatal hit-and-run that happened just over a week ago.

The crash happened Nov. 27 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

According to police, Army veteran William Rogers III was wearing a reflective vest and was walking along East Evans Road when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.

SAPD said the White Toyota 4 Runner took a curve in the road too fast and drove off the roadway, hitting Mr. Rogers, who died at the scene.

Police said the vehicle fled without stopping and the driver did not give aid.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.