Trial starts Tuesday for man accused of chase, shooting death of BCSO K-9 Chucky

Matthew Mireles is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 6, 2022 on charges of interfering with a police service animal, attempted capital murder of a police officer, aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Chucky during a violent pursuit in 2019 is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

Matthew Mireles, 42, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, interfering with a police service animal, felony in possession of a firearm and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The charges stem from a chase in January 2019 that started in Karnes County. Police tried to pull him over on a routine traffic stop, but Mireles led officers on a pursuit throughout Karnes County for about 30 minutes before moving into Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said three of his deputies and two Texas Department of Public Safety troopers then pursued Mireles, who was known to have several outstanding warrants, including one for DWI.

Salazar said Mireles fired several shots at the officers who were chasing him.

The chase ended in the area of Loop 1604 and Highway 151, where Mireles got out of his truck, leaving it in reverse. The truck hit a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

Salazar said Mireles then fired one shot before walking down Loop 1604 slowly.

Salazar said as Mireles walked down the highway, he fired several shots wildly at the officers. He also pointed the gun at himself, the helicopter pursuing him and passers-by, Salazar said.

Deputies then deployed K-9 Chucky, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, to try to subdue the man. Chucky was able to bite Mireles before Mireles fired several shots at the dog, killing him, Salazar said.

Deputies and troopers then shot at Mireles. He received gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but recovered from his injuries.

BCSO held a memorial service for Chucky, and the K-9 was buried with full honors.

Mireles’ criminal history

According to records through the Texas Department of Public Safety, Mireles has a slew of arrests dating back to 1998.

Records show Mireles was arrested in March 1998 for evading arrest. He was arrested again in April 1998 on a charge of resisting arrest or transport.

He was arrested again in January 2001 on a charge of theft of property over $50 and under $500. Six months later, he was arrested for assaulting a family member.

Mireles was sentenced to five years behind bars for the assault charge. But before he began serving his sentence, he was arrested in August 2001 on a charge of driving while intoxicated and again in October 2001 for aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

He was sentenced to five years behind bars in April 2002 and was released in March 2007.

Mireles was subsequently arrested in June 2007 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and again in November 2008 for possession of a controlled substance.

He was sentenced to four years behind bars for both charges in May 2009.

Mireles was released in August 2017, according to DPS records.

Earlier this year, Mireles was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon in a penal institution in two separate indictments. The incidents happened in February when Mireles carried a metal shank into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. The new charges are third-degree felonies punishable by two to 10 years in prison.