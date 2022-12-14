Two Mega Millions lottery tickets worth $1 million still unclaimed in Texas from historic jackpot

Two Texans are millionaires and they might not know it after lottery officials say a pair of second-tier winning tickets worth $1 million are still unclaimed.

The tickets were for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 and they are set to expire at 5 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Both tickets were quick picks and matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-36-45-57-67), but not the gold Mega Ball number (14).

One ticket was sold at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and the other was sold at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Drive in Prairie View.

The July 29 drawing was the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history. The top prize went to a single winner in Illinois.

“The July 29, 2022 Mega Millions drawing was historic – the advertised $1.28 billion jackpot was the second largest in game history – and we certainly hope to celebrate these Texas Lottery players who became $1 million prize winners during that drawing,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

If you’re the lucky lottery player, you can claim your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center or by mailing in the ticket to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600

“We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center,” Grief said.