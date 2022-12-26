Silver Alert issued for missing 90-year-old man from Kingsville

Officials said Ralph Sparks is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

KINGSVILLE, Texas – The Kingsville Police Department is looking for a missing 90-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Ralph Sparks is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue coat, red button-down shirt, white undershirt, khaki pants and black shoes. He also may have scratches on his hands and some blood on his clothing, police said.

Sparks has white hair and blue eyes and was last seen around 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the 920 block of East General Cavazos Boulevard in Kingsville, driving a blue, 2020 Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate NLT3578.

Officials said Sparks is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Sparks is asked to call the Kingsville Police Department at (361) 592-4311.