AMBER Alert issued for missing 17-year-old from Celina, Texas

The Celina Police Department said they are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler.

CELINA, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

The Celina Police Department said they are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler.

Vidler is 5 foot 5 inches tall and is 138 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen around 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the 2000 block of Tapadero Drive, in Celina, Texas.

Police said the suspect is driving a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with the Texas license plate number RYT5102. The suspect was also last seen in Celina, Texas.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to contact the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.