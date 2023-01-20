Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman from Harris County

Officials said Merilyn Jerome is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans with a gray purse.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: A Silver Alert for an 88-year-old woman reported missing in Harris County has been discontinued.

The Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued the alert on Friday, saying she had been found.

No other information was provided.

---

(Original Story)

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 88-year-old woman who they say poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Officials said Merilyn Jerome is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans with a gray purse.

Jerome was last seen around 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 3300 Block of Candlelon Drive in Spring, Texas, driving a white, 2014 Toyota Avalon with the Texas license plate DGF6002.

Officials said Jerome is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

If you have any information on where Jerome might be, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.