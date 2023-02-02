Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old Converse woman

Officials said Valeeta Bobbitt, 66, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

CONVERSE, Texas – The Converse Police Department is looking for a missing 66-year-old woman who they say poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

She has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a flower coat, blue vest, a skirt and flip flops.

Bobbitt was last seen around 6:50 p.m., on Wednesday Feb 1. in the 10400 block of Rock Cove Lane in a blue, 2019 Ford Fiesta with the Tennessee license plate 4M81P8.

Officials said Bobbitt is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Bobbitt is asked to call the Converse Police Department at 210-658-2322.