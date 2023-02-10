Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents.
San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:
- Republic Services Landfill at 7000 IH 10 East.
- Waste Management Landfill at 8611 Covel Road.
You’ll need a picture ID and a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing payment for the city’s environmental fee. People may be required to wear a safety vest, which will be provided on-site.
No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted and loads must be covered by a tarp.
Accepted Material:
- Appliances, water heaters, toilets, furniture, mattresses.
- Carpet, fencing material, tires (limit six passenger-vehicle tires per household).
Unaccepted Material:
- Roofing material, sheetrock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber, and construction materials.
- Industrial, commercial or construction waste.
The city also operates four year-round bulky item drop-off centers, that are open Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, click here.
