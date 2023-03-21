69º

San Antonio man’s murder charge dismissed after key witness fails to show up and testify in trial

Reno Corrales was facing a murder charge

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Murder charges were dismissed Tuesday for a man accused in a 2017 deadly shooting after the prosecution’s key witness failed to show up and testify in the case.

Rene Corrales, now 24, was charged with the May 6, 2017 murder of Mark Rios.

Rios was found shot at his home in the 100 block of West Dickson Avenue on the city’s South Side. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his gunshot wounds.

San Antonio police connected Corrales to the murder. He was charged as he was being held at the Lopez State Jail in Edinburg on an unrelated robbery charge.

Corrales was set to go to trial on Tuesday, but court records show the case was dismissed due to a missing witness.

