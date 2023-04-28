71º

LIVE

News

Man shot during chicken heist in Houston, 4 suspects arrested

Homeowner shot one suspect in arm, police say

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Houston, Crime, Animals
Generic chicken stock photo (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – A chicken heist in Houston Friday morning led to a shooting and arrest of four suspects.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that four men tried to steal chickens around 2:30 a.m. from a property in Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the property owner came out of his home and shot at the men. The suspects fled, but the gunfire struck one of them in the arm, police said.

Officers found the four suspects in a white vehicle that crashed into a ditch a short time later.

The suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email