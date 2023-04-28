Man shot during chicken heist in Houston, 4 suspects arrested

HOUSTON – A chicken heist in Houston Friday morning led to a shooting and arrest of four suspects.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that four men tried to steal chickens around 2:30 a.m. from a property in Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the property owner came out of his home and shot at the men. The suspects fled, but the gunfire struck one of them in the arm, police said.

Officers found the four suspects in a white vehicle that crashed into a ditch a short time later.

The suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.