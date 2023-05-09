Spurs’ forward Jeremy Sochan named to NBA All-Rookie team

San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (10) drives past New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan was selected as part of the 2022-2023 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, the league announced on Monday.

Sochan, the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, was selected out of Baylor and becomes the 11th player in Spurs franchise history to receive All-Rookie honors — but just the first since Kawhi Leonard was selected back in 2011-12.

Sochan for the season averaged 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26 minutes in 56 total games, ranking fifth among first-year players in assists (142), while also finishing seventh in games started (53), 10th in rebounds (295) and 13th in total points (614). He shot 45.3% from the field, scored 20 or more points, six times and recorded two double-doubles, the team said in a press release.

Sochan led the Spurs in rebounds in 10 games, steals 11 times and blocks in 12 games, despite missing 26 contests. He was one of six rookies to have at least 600 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists, and finished in eight rookie top-10 categories.

Sochan received 66 total second-team votes but had no first-place votes. He was ninth in votes among all rookies. Another Spurs rookie, guard Malaki Branham, received three second-team votes.

Sochan joins Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, Pistons guard Jaden Ivey and Rockets forward Jabari Smith on the second team.

The media voting panel selected five players for the NBA All-Rookie First Team and five players for the NBA All-Rookie Second Team at any position. Players received two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote, a press release said.