Here’s some simple ways to keep your personal info safe online

ORLANDO, Fla. – Last year, U.S. consumers reported nearly 2.4 million fraud complaints.

Imposter scams topped the list, followed by telephone scams and online shopping fraud.

A recent survey showed two-thirds of Americans think they are tech savvy, but after answering a few questions, it showed most of them are not. They open emails from people they don’t know, give out personal info to strangers and think they’re safe on most online shopping sites.

So what does it really mean to be digitally disabled?

A survey of over 2,000 people, mostly millennials, found that 64% always considered their information to be safe when online, 55% said they would open a link in an email from a stranger, and 55% said if they were hacked, they wouldn’t know what to do.

The best way to protect yourself is to always keep your browser, like Chrome, Firefox, and Safari updated.

Next, don’t share too many personal details on social media. Even seemingly harmless details like the name of your pet could reveal clues about your password.

Next, never open links from emails without taking a close look. If you click one, you could be downloading malware, viruses, and more. If you get an email asking you to participate in a survey or a pitch for a money-making opportunity, never click on it.

Lastly, although it’s tempting, skip the online quizzes that pop up on Facebook and other social media sites. They can collect and sell your data.

Be cautious when filling out healthcare info online as well.

Providers now ask for you to fill out forms in advance. Be wary about putting down your social security number or mother’s maiden name.

Instead, give it to them in person when you arrive for the appointment. Most importantly, it’s important to know what a two-factor authentication is and always use it if a website or app offers it. If you use google, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat or Instagram, experts say it’s a good idea to use it.