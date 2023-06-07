Where, how to vote on Saturday for the San Antonio City Council runoff election

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2023 page.
The Bexar County Elections Department will have 49 voting locations open on Saturday for the runoff election for San Antonio City Council Districts 1 and 7.
Polling locations, which include schools, libraries, churches, city halls and community centers, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 10.
Voters can show up at any polling place and cast a ballot on Election Day. They will receive the proper ballot based on the precinct where they live.
Where can I vote?
View the voting locations on an interactive map on the Bexar County Elections page.
- San Antonio Housing Authority: 818 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78204
- Bexar County Elections Dept.: 1103 S. Frio St., San Antonio TX 78207
- Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 1226 NW 18th St, San Antonio, TX 78207
- Shepherd King Lutheran Church: 303 W Ramsey Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216
- Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Rd., San Antonio TX 78228
- Woodlawn Hills Elementary School: 110 W. Quill Dr., San Antonio TX 78228
- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Middle School: 1130 E. Sunshine Dr., San Antonio, TX 78228
- Neff Middle School: 5227 Evers Rd., San Antonio TX 78228
- Joe Ward Recreation Center: 435 E. Sunshine Dr. San Antonio TX 78228
- Laurel Heights United Methodist Church: 227 W. Woodlawn Ave., San Antonio TX 78212
- Huisache Avenue Baptist Church: 1339 W. Huisache Ave., San Antonio TX 78201
- Villarreal Elementary School: 2902 White Tail Dr., San Antonio TX 78228
- Woodlawn Academy: 1717 W. Magnolia Ave., San Antonio TX 78201
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy: 2123 W. Huisache Ave., San Antonio TX 78201
- Bexar County Justice Center: 300 Dolorosa, San Antonio TX 78205
- Thomas Edison High School: 701 Santa Monica Dr., San Antonio TX 78212
- Alamo Convocation Center: 110 Tuleta Drive, San Antonio TX 78212
- Westminster Square Management: 1838 Basse Rd., San Antonio TX 78213
- John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School: 2101 Edison Dr., San Antonio TX 78201
- Dellview Elementary School: 7235 Dewhurst Rd., San Antonio TX 78213
- Pre-K @West Avenue: 3915 West Ave., San Antonio TX 78213
- Nichols Elementary School: 9560 Braun Rd., San Antonio TX 78254
- Nimitz Middle School: 5426 Blanco Rd. San Antonio TX 78216
- Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community: 702 Donaldson, San Antonio TX 78201
- Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park, San Antonio TX 78254
- Carson Elementary School: 8151 Old Tezel Rd., San Antonio TX 78250
- Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Rd. San Antoino TX 78238
- Trinity United Methodist: 6800 Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio TX 78240
- Health Careers High School: 4646 Hamilton Wolfe Rd., San Antonio TX 78229
- Stevenson Middle School: 8403 Tezel Rd., San Antonio TX 78254
- Wonderland of the Americas: 4522 Fredericksbug Rd., San Antonio TX 78201
- Elrod Elementary School: 8885 Heath Circle Dr., San Antonio, TX 78250
- Connally Middle School: 8661 Silent Sunrise, San Antonio TX 78250
- Ridgeview Elementary School: 8223 McCullough Ave., San Antonio TX 78216
- Rudder Middle School: 6558 Horn Blvd., San Antonio TX 78240
- John Marshall High School: 8000 Lobo Ln., San Antonio TX 78240
- Scobee Elementary School: 11223 Cedar Park, San Antonio TX 78249
- Rhodes Elementary School: 5714 North Knoll, San Antonio TX 78240
- Wanke Elementary School: 10419 Old Prue Rd., San Antonio TX 78249
- Howard Early Childhood Center: 7800 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78209
- Colonial Hills United Methodist Church: 5247 Vance Jackson Rd., San Antonio TX 78230
- Colonies North Elementary School: 9915 Northampton, San Antonio TX 78230
- Harmony Hills Elementary School: 10727 Memory Ln. San Antonio TX 78216
- Larkspur Elementary School: 11330 Belair Dr., San Antonio TX 78213
- Blossom Athletic Center: 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd., San Antonio TX 78216
- Lions Field: 2809 Broadway St., San Antonio TX 78209
- Central Library: 600 Soledad, San Antonio TX 78205
- SAC ECO Centro: 1819 N. Main Ave., San Antonio TX 78212
- Agnes Cotton Academy: 1616 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78212
What do I need to bring to the polling place?
Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.
There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain on.
They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:
- copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;
- copy of or original current utility bill;
- copy of or original bank statement;
- copy of or original government check;
- copy of or original paycheck; or
- copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).