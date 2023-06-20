Texas man accused of cutting paws, legs off multiple puppies

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Texas man is in jail after cutting the paws and legs off multiple puppies, according to documents obtained by KSAT sister station KPRC.

Justin Reilly Belton, 44, was arrested Sunday and charged with four counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

The documents state that Belton intentionally cut off the paws or legs of at least four different puppies with an unknown object.

Harris County Jail records show he is set to appear in court Tuesday.

His bonds total $48,000 for his alleged crimes.