Dollar General employee gets put in headlock, thrown to ground during robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two robbery suspects, including one who they say assaulted a dollar store employee.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. back on Sept. 13 at a Dollar General store in the 2000 block of East Southcross, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and Interstate 37 on the city’s South Side.

According to police, a man and a woman had been seen walking out of the store carrying unpaid items and that’s when an employee of the store followed.

Police said as the employee attempted to take a photo of the suspect’s vehicle license plate, the man got out of the car and grabbed the employee in a headlock and then threw them to the ground.

Authorities say the female driver waited for the man to get back in the car and they both drove off in an unknown direction. The man and woman have not been found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.