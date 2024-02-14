Ash Wednesday and Lent explained

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday is the first day of Lent, and many Christians will observe the day by going to Mass to be blessed with ashes.

Here's what you need to know:

Who observes Lent?

Lent is observed by Catholics, Lutherans, Methodists, Presbyterians, Anglicans and those in the Eastern Orthodox church.

Why do you get ashes on Wednesday?

The ashes are made from the palm branches blessed from the previous year's Palm Sunday. When they are placed on the forehead, the priest will usually say "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."

How many days are in Lent?

Lent is a 40-day period that comes before Easter in the Christian calendar. Lent is a season of reflection and preparation before Easter.

Can you eat meat during Lent?

Some religions are more strict than others on what you can eat on Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent. For the most part, people 14 years old or older must abstain from meat (beef, chicken and pork). Dairy, eggs and fish are allowed.

Why do people give up something during Lent?

Many Christians choose to give something up during the Lenten season as a sign of sacrifice. It’s symbolic of the time when Jesus Christ fasted and prayed for 40 days in the desert.