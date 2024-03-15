Florida homeowner finds human remains in yard after seeing toes sticking out of ground

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a homeowner found human remains buried in his backyard.

The homeowner hired a crew to help with renovations at the rental property. The crew was working inside and the homeowner was outside on Thursday when he noticed human toes sticking out of the ground.

A woman who was part of the hired crew told News4JAX that she was “shook.”

“They were all black and stuff. But I guess that was from decomposing,” a worker who did not want to be identified said. “I just hope that everything gets solved. My reaction to this is just craziness. I would never expect this, especially at a house that I am working at.”

“We were just looking around trying to see what else we need to do to the house. We put new windows and new kitchen and bathroom. Just trying to make it right for the next homeowner,” the homeowner told News4JAX. “I want to offer my condolences to the young person or to the person they found at my property. No family at all should have to go through that at all. That’s the first thing I want to say. No family should have to go through that. I don’t know who that is, I don’t know what the situation is.”

News4JAX reported that while investigators were on the scene, some family members of a missing person showed up wondering if the body was that of their loved one.

The medical examiner’s office is working to identify the deceased person’s identity and cause of death.