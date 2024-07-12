AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-month-old from Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 7-month-old Richard Ramey.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Ramey is 2 feet tall and is 15 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Richard was wearing a white top and tan shorts.

He was last seen around around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, in the 12400 block of Adkins-Elmendorf Road.

Authorities said they are also looking for Nicole Daguanno, 30, in connection with the abduction.

She was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans and was believed to be on foot. She was last seen in San Antonio.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, at 210-810-1955.