Iowa State's Audi Crooks is AP women's basketball player of the week

Associated Press

FILE - Iowa State center Audi Crooks shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 17 of the season:

Audi Crooks, Iowa State

The sophomore center averaged 32.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in wins over Central Florida and No. 14 Kansas State. She had a season-high 36 points against the Wildcats, while making 14 of her 18 shots. Crooks finished conference play with consecutive games shooting 75% or better.

Runner-Up

Toby Fournier, Duke. The freshman forward scored a career-best 28 points in a win over then-No. 24 Florida State, which came after she had 19 points and 10 rebounds over rival North Carolina. She shot 54.5% from the field in the win over the then-No. 8 Tar Heels.

Honorable Mentio

n

Kitty Henderson, Columbia; Makayla Timpson, Florida State; JuJu Watkins, USC.

Keep an eye on

Chattanooga sophomore forward Caia Elisaldez helped the Mocs clinch the No. 2 seed in the Southern Conference Tournament by averaging 18.5 points, 8.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in the final two regular season games. She opened the week with an 18-point, 8-assist effort in an overtime loss to Furman.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

