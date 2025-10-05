Georgia's ruling party claims landslide win in local vote boycotted by main opposition

A demonstrator with a Georgian national, EU and other flags walks in front of police line during an opposition rally in the city center of Tbilisi, Georgia, on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, boycotting the municipal elections and calling for the release of political opponents. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

TBILISI – Georgia’s ruling party claimed victory in every municipality across the South Caucasus country in a local election that was boycotted by the two main opposition blocs as a sham.

Tens of thousands poured into the capital, Tbilisi, hours earlier on Saturday to march against the government’s monthslong crackdown on dissent, and what they see as Georgia’s steady drift into Moscow’s orbit.

Riot police used water cannons and tear gas to drive protesters out of the presidential palace, after they smashed the gates and attempted to enter the building.

Five activists, including celebrated opera singer Paata Burchuladze, were detained following the rally. According to Georgia’s Interior Ministry, they were accused of calling for a violent overthrow of the government as well as "organizing, leading and participating in group violence.”

Protests and political unrest have rocked Georgia since Georgian Dream halted talks on joining the European Union last November, despite it being a cherished goal for many Georgians that has been enshrined in the country’s constitution. The move triggered waves of protests that have been met with mass arrests and police violence. It came after the longtime ruling party declared victory in a parliamentary election the opposition said was rigged.

Georgians went to the polls on Saturday to elect the mayors of five major cities, including Tbilisi, the heads of over 50 other municipalities and members of municipal councils. Georgia's two main opposition blocs and several other parties critical of Georgian Dream boycotted the vote.

The rallies, big and small, have continued despite a multipronged crackdown by the government through laws that target demonstrators, rights groups, nongovernmental organizations and independent media. Critics say some have been modeled on legislation passed in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin has harshly stifled dissent.

This story corrects the number of parties participating in the election and cities where mayors were elected.