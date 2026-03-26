Bus sinks in Bangladesh river, killing at least 18 people

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Relatives of victims break down at Rajbari Government Hospital, the day after a passenger bus plunged into the Padma river while boarding a ferry in Rajbari district, about 84 kilometers (52 miles) from the capital Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (AP Photo)

DHAKA – A bus carrying about 50 people plunged into a major river in central Bangladesh as it was driving onto a ferry, leaving at least 18 people dead, authorities said Thursday.

The bus plunged into the Padma River on Wednesday afternoon in Rajbari district, about 84 kilometers (52 miles) from the capital, Dhaka, said fire official Dewan Sohel Rana.

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The bus was traveling to the capital from the southwestern district of Kushtia as people return to work after the Islamic festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Rana said many of the passengers swam to safety after the accident but others got trapped.

A rescue vessel joined the operation late Wednesday and lifted the bus, he said, and rescuers worked overnight to recover bodies, finding 18 by Thursday morning.

Strong currents and rains disrupted the rescue operations overnight, he said.

It was not clear if there was still anyone missing.

Ten women and two children were among the dead, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defense Department.