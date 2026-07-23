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2 dead in flash floods caused by heavy rain in West Virginia, governor's office says

Associated Press

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This photo provided by Joe Kinzer shows flash flooding Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Buckhannon, W.Va. (Joe Kinzer via AP)
An Aerial view shows extensive flooding in Buckhannon, W.Va., Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Office of West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey via AP)
The parking lot of the Walmart in Weston, W.Va., after severe floods on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)
Mud and debris near Stonecoal Creek in Horner, W.Va., after severe floods on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)
Damage and debris outside of a home after severe floods in Weston, W.Va., on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)

This photo provided by Joe Kinzer shows flash flooding Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Buckhannon, W.Va. (Joe Kinzer via AP)

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Two people have died in flash floods caused by torrential rains in West Virginia this week, the governor’s office said Thursday.

An emailed statement from Lars Dalseide, communications director for Gov. Patrick Morrisey, did not provide details on where the bodies were found or how the people died. Their identities were not immediately released.

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They are the first confirmed deaths from Tuesday’s floods, when forecasters said up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain fell. Morrisey said some places received 4.5 inches (11.4 centimeters) in 37 minutes. Officials in north-central West Virginia have described the devastation as extensive.

Video and photos on social media showed submerged vehicles in parking lots, including at a Walmart in Weston where muddy water surged into the store. Across a nearby highway, a hotel’s main floor was inundated. Dozens of people stuck in submerged vehicles throughout the region had to be rescued, and floodwaters initially cut off access to them in some areas.

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This story corrects the day the deaths were announced to Thursday, not Wednesday.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.