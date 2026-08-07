Wall Street week ahead: inflation, retail sales updates

Financial information is displayed on the screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK – Reports on inflation and retail sales are the central updates for Wall Street this week.

The reports help give investors and economists a better sense of where prices are moving on a wide range of goods and services, while also providing a clearer picture on the impact to businesses and households.

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On Wednesday, the U.S. will release its consumer price index, or CPI, for July. It is a detailed report on prices for a wide range of goods and services. Economists expect it to show that the rate of inflation remains above 3%.

On Thursday, the U.S. will release its producer price index, or PPI, for July. It shows costs for businesses before they’ve passed them along to consumers. That helps give a more detailed view of some of the inflation pressures facing companies.

On Friday, the U.S. will release its retail sales report for July. It gives details on monthly sales for a wide range of businesses. The data in the report can also give clues as to how much people are spending and where they are focusing their spending.

Inflation remains a key focus for Wall Street and the Federal Reserve. Stubborn inflation could hurt consumer spending, and in turn, the broader economy. The Fed has been closely watching inflation’s direction and is expected to raise interest rates in order to help tame rising costs before the end of the year.