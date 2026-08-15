Vessel is attacked in Hormuz, Israeli strike kills 7 in Lebanon, and other news from the Middle East

A man reacts on the rubble of a destroyed home that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Ansar village, southern Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

A vessel was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, Emirati state media said Saturday, and Houthis struck a Red Sea port.

In Southern Lebanon, seven were killed in an Israeli strike, one of the deadliest since a shaky truce between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect on June 20.

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Here’s a look at the latest developments in the Iran war and the wider Middle East. Full coverage can be found here.

A vessel is attacked in the Strait of Hormuz

A tanker owned by Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil and gas company ADNOC was attacked while transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, Emirati state-run WAM news agency said Saturday.

The attack happened Friday evening, and there were no injuries, the agency reported. This is the third such attack on vessels operated by ADNOC in the critical waterway in the last week.

The UAE has previously accused Iran of the attacks but did not immediately comment on Friday’s incident.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that a bulk carrier was struck by an unknown projectile that hit the hull on Friday. It was not immediately clear if it was the ADNOC vessel.

Shipping has been disrupted and the strait has been virtually closed since the Iran war started on Feb, 28. Before the war, which began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, about one-fifth of the world’s traded oil and natural gas passed through the waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf.

Israeli strike kills 7 in southern Lebanon

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the strike early Saturday hit a home on the edge of Ansar village, killing seven people and wounding three others.

The death toll from the airstrike makes it one of the deadliest since the Lebanese government and Israel announced a “framework agreement” on June 26, laying out a plan for Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon in exchange for the disarmament of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

Hezbollah refused direct talks and was not part of the agreement.

Israel said it truck Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon in response to actions taken by the group against Israeli soldiers operating in the security zone.

Houthis in Yemen attack Red Sea port, killing at least 1

Yemen's military said Saturday the Iranian-backed Houthis attacked a crucial Red Sea port under the control of the internationally recognized government, killing at least one security guard.

Col. Majed al-Nazili, the spokesman for the military, said in a statement that the Houthis fired six ballistic missiles Friday evening on the Mokha port, in a “new terrorist aggression that targeted a vital civilian facility.” He said the attack wounded eight people and left two marines missing.

The attack was the latest by the Houthis on government-held areas and on Saudi Arabia and part of an escalation, which threatens to plunge Yemen into a full-fledged conflict after a 2022 ceasefire stopped heavy fighting during the country’s civil war.