3-year-old in critical condition after being found unresponsive in deep end of pool

SAN ANTONIO - A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive Saturday night in the deep end of a pool.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Love to Swim School on Stone Oak Parkway near Evans Road.

Police said staff members found the boy, pulled him out of the pool, called emergency medical services and started to perform CPR.

Once first responders arrived, they took over and transported the boy to a hospital.

