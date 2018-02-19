Man who shot family of 4 at Texas Roadhouse at large, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are calling a shooting that hospitalized four people, including a 6-year-old boy, "family violence."

Authorities were dispatched to a Texas Roadhouse in the 2800 block of Cinema Ridge on the Northwest side for a reported shooting Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department said four people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds -- two people are in critical condition and two others, including the 6-year-old, are expected to survive their injuries.

Police said all of the victims are related.

According to police, the gunman approached the family as they were waiting to be seated, emptied his magazine at the group, then took off.

The incident was reported to police as an active-shooter but San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

The shooter remains at large. McManus refused to give a description of the gunman because it was "vague."

Police said they have surveillance footage of the shooting, but the gunman was wearing a bandana at the time of the shooting.

McManus said there were several witnesses to the shooting and SAFD spokesman Joe Arrington said many witnesses were treated at the scene for anxiety.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.