50-year-old woman fatally shot, juvenile relative in custody, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 50-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a home on the city's North Side and a juvenile relative has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, authorities said Thursday.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 530 block of General Krueger Boulevard, not far from Basse Road after receiving reports of gunfire.

Police said the unidentified woman was found shot in the hallway of the home and was pronounced dead by emergency crews.

The juvenile relative of the victim was taken into custody. Charges, however, have yet to be filed.

Police said another person was also inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not hurt. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.