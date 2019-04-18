65-year-old Florida woman beats 300-pound half naked attacker with baseball bat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Do not mess with 65-year-old Clarese Gainey.

Gainey noticed a man in his boxers trying to break into her home in Gainesville Sunday morning when she broke out her baseball bat and smashed the man in the head.

The 300-pound intruder was Antonio Mosely, who fled the scene after Gainey laid down the law.

"I grab my bat, I brace myself, and I ease the door open," Gainey said to WGFL​​​​​​. "I took that bat and hit him upside the head like 'pi-yah!' He said 'Ow!'"

Mosely was found, with pants on, in a nearby mobile home park by K-9 units shortly after.

He was arrested for burglary and drug possession after police found cocaine in his pockets.

Police said Gainey identified him easily, due in part to the injury to his head.

