Actor who played Barney the Dinosaur is now tantric sex therapist

DALLAS - David Joyner, 54, is a name you might not recognize but you'll probably remember the lovable purple dinosaur he used to play on the PBS show "Barney & Friends."

Joyner, who works as a software analyst at Dallas-based company Texas Instruments, moonlights as a tantric massage specialist for women.

Sessions last between three to four hours and cost about $350.

For that price, female clients, who he refers to as goddesses, can expect to receive a ritual bath, chakra balancing and a massage. Also on the menu: cosmic, mind-blowing orgasms, according to Vice.com.

Joyner said his tantric work has similarities to his past work playing Barney from 1991 to 2001.

“The energy I brought up (while) in the costume is based on the foundation of tantra, which is love. Even when you have emotionally blocked energy, the best way to remove it is to remove it with love, and then replace it with God’s divine love,” Joyner told Vice.



Joyner credits his tantric training to helping him maintain energy on days when he’d have to wear the 70-pound Barney costume for long periods of time.

Vice spoke with three of Joyner's clients, who all say they never felt pressured or coerced into having sex with the tantric therapist.

Legally Joyner could be charged with an act of prostitution if a client, whose session involved intercourse or massage with intent to arouse, complained to authorities.

According to Joyner, attorneys for the show told him he was not allowed to teach, practice or talk about tantra while under contract playing the character—he was told it was a lawsuit waiting to happen. Still, he practiced covertly throughout his decade in the purple suit and said his devotion to tantra remained a secret he'd share with some members of the crew, Vice reported.

Stephen White, the head writer of the Barney franchise from 1992 to 2005, said Joyner radiated energy and was a very positive person to be around.

It’s a whole different take on "I love you, you love me."

