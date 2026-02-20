Mornings in the 30s and 40s return to forecast A front will draw in drier, cooler air by late Saturday Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS MOSTLY CLOUDY, COOLER TODAY: Highs in the 70s FRONT SATURDAY AM: Gusty winds, much cooler by Sunday FIRE DANGER: Dangerous fire conditions Saturday FORECAST TODAY
After yesterday’s soaring temperatures, a cooler day is expected today. Patchy fog is possible early, then a weak front, which has been bouncing back and forth across the area, will once again push in some drier air this afternoon. Thicker cloud cover today will keep us in the 70s.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) STRONGER FRONT SATURDAY
A more substantial front will sweep through early on Saturday. This will kick up north winds, with gusts up to 35 mph by Saturday afternoon. Humidity levels will drop, creating a significant wildfire threat by late Saturday. Winds will remain gusty through Sunday morning.
Fire Danger for Saturday afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) CHILLY WEATHER RETURNS
By Sunday morning, temperatures will fall into the low-40s. We’ll rebound into the 60s, with plenty of sun Sunday afternoon. Monday morning will be coldest in the extended forecast, as widespread temperatures in the 30s are expected. A freeze is not expected in San Antonio, but jackets will be needed Monday morning.
Lows Monday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
