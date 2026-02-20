Mornings in the 30s and 40s return to forecast

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MOSTLY CLOUDY, COOLER TODAY: Highs in the 70s

FRONT SATURDAY AM: Gusty winds, much cooler by Sunday

FIRE DANGER: Dangerous fire conditions Saturday

FORECAST

TODAY

After yesterday’s soaring temperatures, a cooler day is expected today. Patchy fog is possible early, then a weak front, which has been bouncing back and forth across the area, will once again push in some drier air this afternoon. Thicker cloud cover today will keep us in the 70s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

STRONGER FRONT SATURDAY

A more substantial front will sweep through early on Saturday. This will kick up north winds, with gusts up to 35 mph by Saturday afternoon. Humidity levels will drop, creating a significant wildfire threat by late Saturday. Winds will remain gusty through Sunday morning.

Fire Danger for Saturday afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

CHILLY WEATHER RETURNS

By Sunday morning, temperatures will fall into the low-40s. We’ll rebound into the 60s, with plenty of sun Sunday afternoon. Monday morning will be coldest in the extended forecast, as widespread temperatures in the 30s are expected. A freeze is not expected in San Antonio, but jackets will be needed Monday morning.

Lows Monday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

