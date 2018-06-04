Admitted pedophile who advocated for incest, rape, white supremacy running for Congress

An independent congressional candidate from Virginia who told the Huffington Post he was attracted to underage children and also wrote essays about sexually assaulting his ex-wife is gaining attention from people across the nation.

Journalists from the Huffington Post talked to Nathan Larson on Thursday and published a report containing excerpts of Larson's blog posts and campaign manifesto that advocated for incest, rape and white supremacy.

Since then, other major news outlets have shed further light on the 37-year-old's political and social views.

In conversations with Huffington Post reporters, Larson stated he started two websites that "served as gathering places for pedophiles and violence-minded misogynists." Those websites, along with a self-titled domain, were taken down by the website host last week, but according to archives, Larson wrote a series of disturbing posts that he stood by in his interviews with Huffington Post and the Washington Post.

Larson is running for Virginia's 10th Congressional District. The seat is currently held by Republican Barbara Comstock.

Larson served several months in federal prison for threatening to kill a U.S. president in 2008. It was a conviction that barred him from running for public office until 2016, when former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe enacted laws that restored that right to some felons.

Larson told the Washington Post that "the goal of his candidacy was to try to 'build a movement' and wasn’t too worried about whether his message would resonate with voters."

While winning is a long shot for Larson, he told Huffington Post he's running to speak "what's on a lot of people's minds."

