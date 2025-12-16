Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving a person who posed as an attorney to steal from a victim.

Deputies responded to a home in the northeastern area of the county last Friday after a person said she received a phone call from a man who falsely claimed to be an attorney with a pretrial incarceration program, BCSO said.

The caller told the person that her son had been involved in a car crash and was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post. He also told her that the other driver was pregnant and a retired federal employee, and her son’s bond was set at $180,000.

The woman complied with the scammer’s demand to deposit $18,000 into a Bitcoin ATM kiosk in the 5500 block of Walzem to secure her son’s release, BCSO said.

The caller then contacted the victim again and falsely claimed that the pregnant driver had miscarried. The scammer demanded another $18,000, which the victim also deposited into the Bitcoin machine.

The scammer called again, demanding an additional $20,000 to have the case dismissed, according to BCSO. However, when the victim tried to withdraw funds from the bank, a teller recognized the situation as a scam and told the victim to verify the caller’s information with her son.

The victim later learned that her son had not been involved in a crash and was safe at home, BCSO said.

TIPS FROM BCSO:

Law enforcement and attorneys will never demand payment through Bitcoin, gift cards, or kiosks.

Hang up immediately.

Verify the information directly with your loved ones.

Report it to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 210-335-6000.

Anyone who would like information on scam and fraud awareness can email SCORE@bexar.org.