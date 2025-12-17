Northside ISD officials discuss opening all-virtual high school by next school year

SAN ANTONIO – Born out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas lawmakers have given school districts the green light to implement virtual learning.

This summer, the state Legislature approved Senate Bill 569, giving districts the ability to create an all-online and hybrid schooling options.

During Northside Independent School District’s board meeting on Dec. 9, Superintendent John Craft publicized that district staff are currently looking into the possibility of opening what was referred to as the Northside Connect virtual school.

“We are actively, aggressively pursuing construction to launch a virtual high school for next school year,” Craft said.

But he cautioned it may not happen, saying a lot has to happen between Jan. 1, 2026, and Aug. 10 — the first day of the 2026-2027 academic school year — to make the virtual campus a reality.

“We believe this type of flexible learning will be a powerful opportunity for many students to learn and excel,” leaders with NISD said in a statement to KSAT. “As we are in the initial planning phase, key decisions regarding the structure and scope of this initiative have not yet been finalized.”

The statement went on to say the district would be sharing updates on the proposed idea in the coming weeks and months.

One of the many decisions that have to be made by district officials moving forward with the virtual campus is choosing the outside vendor that will facilitate the creation of a virtual environment that meets all the requirements of the Texas Education Agency.

District leadership will also have to determine:

Which grade levels will be included

The registration process

If students living inside or outside the district will be eligible

How student progress will be monitored

Who will oversee the virtual campus

The overall cost to the district to implement and maintain the school

Guidelines for virtual students who are a part of University Interscholastic League sports teams

While the Board of Trustees and Craft work to answer these questions and many others, he said he believes an all-virtual school could offer families another option that could bring back students who are homeschooled or attend charter schools.

“Families need that flexibility kind of take of an on-demand provision to educational approach,” he said. “I think that this is going to meet that need.”

Some parents agreed.

Michelle Vela and her husband said they have chosen to homeschool their children. She said their children of different ages can have conflicting schedules, and the time of getting to their schools and signing them out can be a struggle.

She said homeschooling them offers convenience but said a virtual campus would offer the flexibility she gets.

“They can still be doing their school while we’re waiting at the doctor’s office, which will make a big difference,” Vela said.

John Cantu, an NISD parent, said he can also see the benefit of a virtual campus. He said it could provide an option to remove students that may be dealing with a bullying situation.

“A lot of kids nowadays, I guess since COVID, have that sheltered kind of attitude,” Cantu said. “So I think a virtual school would definitely be on the positive side.”

NISD officials say nothing has been finalized, but Craft insisted now is the time to pursue the virtual education model. He acknowledged the district may face some unknowns as it moves ahead with this educational transformation.

“The warning is it’s not going to be perfect, but I just don’t think we wait another year before we work to aggressively work to launch this program,” he said.

Read also: