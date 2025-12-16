Skip to main content
NISD to finalize plans for closing campus for certain students during lunch periods next school year

District to announce plans to students and parents in January

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Northside ISD (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District is expected to stop letting most high schoolers go off campus for lunch in the 2026-2027 school year.

The district plans to keep high school campuses “closed” during lunch periods except for certain students, according to a board meeting from last month.

Students allowed off campus during lunch would likely be students who have achieved College Career and Military Readiness (CCMR) status, the district said.

This means the student has met certain requirements and has a distinct reason to be off campus. You can learn more about these requirements on NISD’s website.

This is one of a few ways NISD is planning to increase security. Other measures include more secure entries with staff present, door monitoring alarms and school zone flasher lights during lunch periods.

The district also plans to determine hazardous routes for students walking to and from campus. These are streets that are hot spots for violent crimes such as kidnapping, homicide and assault.

NISD noted in the meeting that one challenge they are facing is that there is no state or national standard for what is defined as a “high crime” area. It was noted that drug distributions and violations are not included in this definition.

It is instead left up to the individual jurisdiction, which is defined as the past year or the most recent 60 days, according to SAPD and UTSA data.

NISD said that details are still being finalized, and the district will announce its plan for lunch on campus next month.

