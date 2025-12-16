Skip to main content
Local News

Parents brace for change as SAISD considers closing Carvajal Elementary School

‘It’s horrible, it’s horrible," said one parent on the potential closure of the campus

Devan Karp, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Parents of Carvajal Elementary School are preparing for disruption after San Antonio Independent School District officials indicated the campus might close at the end of the school year.

The San Antonio ISD school board on Monday discussed a recommendation to close Carvajal Elementary School after the 2025-26 school year.

Declining enrollment, academic performance and consolidation of bilingual programs prompted the recommendation to close the campus.

“For a lot of us, this school is part of our routine,” said one parent, who lives just blocks from the campus. “I do live nearby, yes, it is very convenient. It’s also convenient for my family, who are able to come and pick him up, so they’re down the street, they’re not far from here.”

Families have expressed concerns about transportation, the receiving school’s higher facility index and whether bond funds will follow students, among other issues.

Under the current proposal, students would complete the school year at Carvajal, then move to either Barkley-Ruiz Elementary School or De Zavala Elementary School next fall.

Single parent Johnathan Mata said the potential change is bound to hit his family hard.

“It’s horrible, it’s horrible,” Mata said. “I don’t like it, but you gotta adapt to it.”

Other parents say they’re trying to hold the district to promises of support.

“They did tell us that they were going to help us out the best that they could, and so I’m holding them up to their word,” one mother said. “I am calling and making sure, like, hey, you guys said you were going to do this for my son, so I am just holding them to their end.”

