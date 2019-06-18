Boerne ISD staff to receive pay raise

CNN Image

BOERNE, Texas - Teachers and staff in the Boerne Independent School District will soon get a pay raise.

Educators will receive a larger compensation package thanks to House Bill 3 and teaching staff who have taught for five years will get even more money.

Teachers will get an average pay increase of 6% and an additional $500 experience incentive.

The district will contribute an increase for employee health care with 3.6% for employee only and 11.7% for employee and family.

All other nonteaching staff will receive an average 4.5% increase, including contributions toward health care similiar to that of teachers.

The pay raises were approved by the Boerne ISD board as part of a $7.3 million compensation package.

