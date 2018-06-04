American Airlines flight from San Antonio makes emergency landing in El Paso

EL PASO - An American Airlines flight from San Antonio to Phoenix-bound made an emergency landing in El Paso Sunday night after the plane sustained weather damage.

According a spokesman for American Airlines, the plane was in the air for approximately two hours before making an emergency landing.

The spokesman said there were 130 passengers aboard the plane, along with five crew members.

The plane landed safely at 9 p.m. No injuries have been reported, according to the airline.

American Airlines sent the following statement to KSAT:

“American Airlines flight 1897, from San Antonio to Phoenix, diverted to El Paso due to damage sustained by weather in flight. The aircraft, an Airbus A319 with 130 passengers and a crew of five, landed safely at 8:03 p.m. MT. The aircraft is currently being evaluated by our maintenance team. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused.”

