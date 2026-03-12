1 year after murder during attempted robbery in Selma, mother of 20-year-old pushes for justice

SAN ANTONIO – One year has passed since Joanna Holt last hugged her son. She said her family’s loss has not gotten any easier.

“I miss him so much,” Holt said, looking at the photograph of her son in her living room. “I kiss (the photo) every day, every morning and every evening. I tell him, ‘I’m so sorry. I want to get justice.’ I promised him that on the day he was buried.”

Hayden Holt died at the end of February 2025. He was shot and killed in Selma after an attempted robbery.

“It affected everything,” Joanna Holt said. “I’m no longer me.”

When asked how Joanna Holt finds her strength, she replied, “through God.”

Joanna said her son’s death has pushed her into advocacy. She said she wants her son to serve as a warning to other parents and wants accountability.

KSAT checked back in with the Selma Police Department and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to see where the case stands.

The district attorney’s office said three people have been indicted in connection with Hayden Holt’s murder, and they currently await trial.

Bexar County online records show the three people are expected back in court in April.

Selma police told KSAT the department had no new updates to share.

