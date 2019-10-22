Archdiocese of San Antonio warning residents of door-to-door donation solicitors

SAN ANTONIO - The Archdiocese of San Antonio is sending out a warning following reports of door-to-door visits involving people asking for donations and offering house blessings.

Jordan McMorrough, communication director of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, said some reports came from Three Oaks and some came from Floresville.

The cases involved someone claiming to be from a group called Mary Queen of the Third Millennium.

The Sacred Heart Church in Floresville called the archdiocese to report the activity this month.

The archdiocese said the group is in no way associated with representatives of Mary Queen of the Third Millennium and that they do not have any permission to conduct ministry of any type within the archdiocese.

Residents in the area said they are being more cautious than ever.

"People are taking something that is supposed to be kind and coming from the heart with God and everything and then people are letting them into their homes thinking one thing. I have a nephew and a little sister. I would hate for something to happen because you don't know these people. You don't know their credentials or what they are really trying to do," resident Adri Hernandez said.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio said it does not approve of door-to-door solicitation of any kind.

Anyone who encounters the group and feels uncomfortable is encouraged to call police immediately.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.