Authorities in Medina County search for 2 missing teenagers

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas - Authorities in Medina County are asking for the public's help in finding two missing teenagers.

Officials said Isaiah Moreno and Kristen Reyes, who is also known as "Tiny," were last seen leaving the Highway 90 Ranch subdivision early Thursday in a dark gray 2015 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate HMK7750.

Moreno is described by the Sheriff's Office as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 153 pounds. Officials said he was last seen wearing basketball shorts, black Vans and no shirt.

Reyes is described by the Sheriff's Office as about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 95 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Medina County Sheriff's Department at 830-931-4020.

