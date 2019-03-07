BCSO: Man during chase ditches vehicle at H-E-B, tries to act like employee

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been taken into custody after leading Bexar County deputies on a chase that ended inside an H-E-B grocery store on the city's West Side.

The incident began just after 2 a.m. when Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a family disturbance call and the suspect instead sped off.

Deputies said they followed the man, with speeds reaching more than 80 mph. The man eventually hit a vehicle just before pulling into the parking lot of an H-E-B grocery store on Marbach Road, not far from Loop 410.

Authorities say the man drove around the parking lot in circles just before ditching his vehicle and running into the store.

Deputies said the man then attempted to act like he was an employee of the store, but that it didn't fool anyone. He was taken into custody on aisle 30.

At this time, it is unclear as to why the man originally drove off. His name and age are not currently known. Deputies also did not disclose a list of his charges.

