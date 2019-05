BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office took down four different illegal eight-liners in south Bexar County on Highway 16 on Thursday.

The game rooms feature slot machines or other gambling devices.

Eight-liners are only legal if the operator doesn't award prizes worth more than $5.

The Sheriff's Office said it seized several thousands dollars at the locations.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.