Bexar County Commissioners approve LGBTQ proclamation

SAN ANTONIO - On the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a proclamation honoring the local LGBTQ community.

The proclamation recognizes June 29, 2019, as "Pride Bigger than Texas Day."

At least one member of the clergy criticized the commissioners for their decision.

"You're in contradiction to the Lord, and the Lord was the one who said, 'If you are opposed to my precepts and decrees, there is no truth within you and I do not know you.' So, the five of you are very responsible to God for that," the Rev. Clay Hunt, a Catholic priest in the San Antonio Archdiocese, told commissioners. "

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff fired back at Hunt, saying, "The gay and lesbian community are very important to this community and all of us should embrace each other. If we want to talk about God, let's talk about love. Thank you."

Phillip Barcena, president of PRIDE San Antonio, said Tuesday's proclamation is a good move, but there is still a long way to go.

"So we're here to not only remember, but honor and also educate the community," Barcena said. "We still feel that there is a long way to go here in the city of San Antonio as well as Bexar County. But we know that we've also made big strides, so we're here to celebrate those accomplishments. Over the past 16 years, we've been able to give back over $200,000 to the community of San Antonio in Bexar County."

