Bill Miller Bar-B-Q apologizes to customers for revoking $1.65 chicken deal

SAN ANTONIO - It took less than 24 hours for Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to revoke their “$1.65 for our 65th” chicken deal that the San Antonio company claims was caused by overwhelming support.

On Thursday, the barbecue joint said on its social media pages that it will be offering a weekend plate deal of two-piece dark chicken, fries and a roll for a low price of $1.65.

The offer was to celebrate the company’s 65th anniversary of being a fried chicken staple in San Antonio.

However, on the first day of the anniversary special, Bill Miller took down the posts while many over social media said their local restaurant was not honoring the deal upon visit.

On Wednesday, Bill Miller officials issued an apology on its Facebook and Instagram pages to the customers.

“We are sorry. The overwhelming support for our special last week caused major issues at all of our locations,” Bill Miller officials said. “We heard from all of you, across social media, and by phone, and we are working hard to make it right.”

The company said their chicken is shipped in fresh daily and refuses to sell frozen chicken to its customers.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q added a sense of hope for future deals to its customers.

“Next time we have a special we will be better prepared!”

