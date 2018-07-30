Families separated at border reunite briefly in San Diego park

SAN DIEGO - A park located along the U.S.- Mexico border is serving as the middle ground for families stuck on either side of the border. Many families traveled long distances to visit the San Diego park for a chance to look through fencing and see their families in Mexico.

Joselyn Loaiza, 11, came with her family to visit relatives on the border.

"Honestly, they are treating people unfairly and unequally," Joselyn said.

Depending on where you start along the US-Mexico border, THIS is where #TheLine starts/finishes. For our #KSATBorderJourney, THIS IS WHERE IT ENDS: IN THE PLAYA DE TIJUANA #KSATnews #TX2CALI pic.twitter.com/pczUyiINdN — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) July 28, 2018

On Saturdays and Sundays, this federal patrol zone, called Friendship Park, is open for four hours, with two layers of fencing.

It has been six years since Victor Campos has seen his family and emotions ran high.

"I came to visit my dad and it was sad,” Campos said.

IMAGES OF #TheLine: More than 1,700 miles traveled, over 80 hours logged in just 6 days & 4 states later, our #KSATBorderJourney has come to an end. Thank you for following our journey along the ENTIRE US-Mexico border that began in the Rio Grande Valley & ended here in San Diego pic.twitter.com/L65vRj7duY — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) July 28, 2018

For Yuri Padilla, her father drove 33 hours from Veracruz, Mexico, just to see her.

“Es frustrante y triste porque no te puedes tocar ni nada. Solamente ha distancia. no es lo mismo,” said Padilla.

Padilla says its frustrating and sad not being able to hug each other. They only get to see each other from a distance. She says it's not the same.

For these families, even if its just for a few hours, it's worth traveling all the way here. For the younger generation, they are learning about the true meaning of living across the border early on.

THE LINE



We finally made it to the end of "the line."



On the other side of the border fence is Tijuana, Mexico.



Tomorrow at 10 p.m. hear how people living on the U.S. side feel about the fence dividing both countries. #KSATBorderJourney pic.twitter.com/VWmXGREGgE — Tiffany Huertas (@tiffanychuertas) July 28, 2018

This is where the border fence meets the sea. This site is where emotional encounters take place. People on the U.S. meet their loved ones living in Mexico at the border fence.

#KSATBorderJourney #TheLine pic.twitter.com/YGfqX8T9FH — Tiffany Huertas (@tiffanychuertas) July 28, 2018

