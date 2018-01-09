Border Patrol agents arrest deported man convicted of criminally negligent homicide

DEL RIO, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brackettville Station on Saturday arrested a Mexican national who had been deported following a criminally negligent homicide conviction.



Alejandro Pardo-Castro, 34, was arrested after agents followed footprints through a ranch south of Brackettville, officials said.

While Pardo-Castro was being processed, agents discovered that he had been convicted of criminally negligent homicide in Dallas in 2012 and was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison, officials said.

Records checks show that Pardo-Castro was deported to Mexico in 2013.

Pardo-Castro is charged with illegal re-entry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. His prior order of removal will be reinstated.

